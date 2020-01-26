Why retrained racehorses have so much to offer *H&H Plus*

Opinion

It would take a heart of stone not to be moved by the stories and achievements of both horses and humans at the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Awards, held in Newmarket (18 January).

I love thoroughbreds and needed no convincing, but hearing the stories of the elite award-winners from each discipline and the tales of the three personality finalists in quick succession really drove home just how versatile these wonderful horses are.

