Why retrained racehorses have so much to offer *H&H Plus*

Opinion
It would take a heart of stone not to be moved by the stories and achievements of both horses and humans at the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Awards, held in Newmarket (18 January).
I love thoroughbreds and needed no convincing, but hearing the stories of the elite award-winners from each discipline and the tales of the three personality finalists in quick succession really drove home just how versatile these wonderful horses are.
