Opinion: making tax bearable — Equestrian Employers Association manages the impossible *H&H Plus*

H&H senior news writer Lucy Elder reports on the first Equestrian Employers Association conference, at which taxation and emploment law, and their specific impacts on our industry, were on the agenda.

The Equestrian Employers Association has been rightly praised for its inaugural conference.

The subject of tax, and in fact anything that refers to “gov.uk for more information”, tends to be an instant snooze button. But the speakers managed to make it interesting and relevant — this wasn’t just a lecture on employment law, but real experiences from real equestrian businesses. People who have lived and fallen foul of HMRC, and those who have helped them through hideously stressful times.