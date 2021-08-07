Order of go released for Olympic team showjumping final – find out when the Brits jump for the last medals of the Games





The start list has been released for the final equestrian competition of the Tokyo Games today, so we can now calculate the approximate Olympic showjumping times for the team jumping final.

The top 10 teams from last night’s qualifier jump again for the medals, with all teams starting on a zero score today.

The riders start in team rotations, with the first two riders from each nation starting in reverse order of merit from last night’s qualifier. So the first rider from the worst-placed team last night (Argentina) is first to go and the first rider from the best-placed team (Sweden) is 10th to go, followed by a second rider from each country in the same order.

After the first two riders from each team have jumped, there is a 20-minute break. The starting order for the final riders from each team is determined according to the faults accrued by the first two riders in each team, in reverse order of merit – so the last rider will be from the leading team to this point.

There are no exact times issued for the showjumping at the Olympics, so the times below are approximate, calculated at 2min 30sec per round. The class starts at 7pm local time (11am British time).

What are the Olympic showjumping times for the British riders in the team final?

Holly Smith and Denver: fourth to go, approximately 7.07pm local time (11.07am British time)

Harry Charles and Romeo 88: 14th to go, approximately 7.32pm local time (11.32am British time)

Ben Maher and Explosion W: will jump after the break and their starting position will depend on Britain’s faults to this point, but likely to start sometime between 8.10pm and 8.30pm local time (between 12.10pm and 12.30pm British time)

Where can I find the full start list for tonight?

