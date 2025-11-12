Olympic schedule confirmed, owners urged to act after elderly pony dumped and other things the horse world is talking about





The schedule for the equestrian competitions at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has been confirmed, and the eventers will be first to go. The timetable was released today (12 November); the equestrian competition will run over 16 days, from 14 July 2028, at Santa Anita Park.

Dressage is second and showjumping last of the three disciplines, and three rest days have been included in the schedule.

“[The schedule] is well balanced and mindful of horse and athlete welfare,” said FEI president Ingmar de Vos. “It includes three days without competition, which will allow for the horses and athletes to ease into the event, prepare and rest comfortably. It also permits for adjustments in the event of unforeseen circumstances.”

Dumped in pain

The Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) is sharing the story of Spider, an elderly pony dumped in pain, to highlight a growing issue of horse abandonment.

The equine welfare charity is stressing the need for responsible ownership, urging owners to plan for the long-term care of horses including in times of financial hardship. Spider had to be put down as he was suffering from a multitude of health issues which where unmanageable.

“Spider’s life, though short in HAPPA’s care, was filled with compassion, warmth and the dignity he deserved all along,” a HAPPA spokesperson said. “By sharing his story, the charity hopes to spark reflection and change, that no horse should ever be abandoned, neglected, or left to suffer in silence again.”

Inspiring others

The first Black female jockey to ride in a jumps race in Britain hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams. Aamilah Aswat, 19, came fifth on her professional debut on 10 November, riding Guchen for trainers Kim Bailey and Mat Nicolls, and owners Friends of Ebony Horse Club, in the JCB Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park.

“I can’t believe that my dream to race has finally come true. I couldn’t ask for a better horse – Guchen gave me such a great feeling and I will remember this day for ever,” she said. “I just wanted to get round safely and repay the trust that Kim and Mat have had in me. I am so grateful to them and the owners, the Friends of Ebony Horse Club, for giving me this opportunity.”

