An Olympic rider suspended, European championships to start and other things the horse world is talking about

Rider off elite team
Swiss Equestrian has suspended Olympic showjumper Pius Schwizer from the national elite team after some of the horses at his base were seized in relation to debts. The horses were taken by a debt collection office on 14 August but none were owned by Pius, they belonged to others who kept them there for training or to be competed. They were returned on 22 August and Pius thanked all those who had supported him. “The seized horses were fortunately released today and returned to their owners, the debts giving rise to the seizures having been settled on 22 August, 2025,” he said.
Action stations!
Competition at the European Dressage Championships in Crozet, France, starts tomorrow with the first of two grand prix days, which will decide the team medals. The grand prix special runs on Friday and the freestyle on Sunday, a set of individual medals on offer in each. All the British horses passed the first horse inspection, so Andrew Gould and Indigro, Carl Hester and Fame, Becky Moody and Jagerbomb and Lottie Fry and Glamourdale are ready to come down the centre line over the next two days. H&H has dressage editor Oscar Williams and photographer Peter Nixon on site; keep up with all the action as it happens via our dedicated hub.
An incredible contribution
West Kington Stud is to close at the end of the year, as director and co-founder Jane Holderness-Roddam is to retire. The stud has been of huge benefit to breeding, in Britain and abroad, over its 30 years in business, pioneering advances in artificial insemination that have boosted rare and native breeds, sport horses, riding horses and more. “It’s been great fun,” Jane told H&H. Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services added: “What an amazing lady. [At West Kington] they’re always so professional and what they’ve done for the sport horse industry has been incredible. I understand her decision – but what a legacy.”
