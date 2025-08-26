Olympic rider suspended from team selection after horses taken in debt-related seizure





Swiss showjumper Pius Schwizer claimed he suffered “significant image damage” thanks to the seizure of horses related to debts, after he was suspended by his national federation.

Horses were taken from his property in Oensingen on 14 August by the local debt collection office. They were returned to their owners on 22 August.

“Over the past few days, various press articles have widely reported information regarding Pius Schwizer’s personal and financial situation, as well as the enforcement measures carried out by the Balsthal debt collection office,” a spokesperson for the rider said.

“Pius Schwizer has suffered significant image damage and has been suspended with immediate effect by Swiss Equestrian.”

The spokesperson pointed out that the horses who were seized did not belong to Pius but were kept at his yard for training and to be competed.

“Pius Schwizer expresses its deep regrets to the owners whose horses were seized as part of security measures, the legality of which will be reviewed.,” he said “The seized horses were fortunately released today and returned to their owners, the debts giving rise to the seizures having been settled on 22 August, 2025.

“Pius Schwizer sincerely thanks its partners, its loved ones, and the many people who have given it their support and trust during this difficult time.”

Pius, 63, has represented Switzerland at three Olympics, 2008, 2012 and 2024, winning team bronze in 2008. He has also competed at three world and four European Championships, winning team gold in 2009.

Swiss Equestrian announced on 20 August that Pius was suspended from the national elite showjumping team with immediate effect.

“According to the squad agreement signed by Pius Schwizer and Swiss Equestrian, the applicable regulations and the values espoused by Swiss Equestrian, Pius Schwizer’s current situation is no longer compatible with the requirements to represent Switzerland at the highest level as a member of the Swiss elite showjumping squad,” the federation said in a statement.

“The suspension is indefinite and will be regularly reviewed by the selection committee depending on the development of Pius Schwizer’s situation. This suspension from the elite squad does not prohibit individual participation in national and international competitions.

“Due to the ongoing proceedings, Swiss Equestrian will not comment further on this case.”

