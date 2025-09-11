Olympic medal-winning eventer scores first HOYS ticket, Kitty King walks European Championships track, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic eventer bags HOYS qualification

Olympic gold medal-winning event rider Tom McEwen has claimed his first ever Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) showjumping ticket. Tom partnered Kilcannon Mischeif to win the grade C qualifier at Bicton Midsummer Festival in Devon. The eight-year-old mare evented to intermediate level before switching to showjumping this year. “She has a lovely personality and is very easy to deal with, which makes it easier. She’s flown up the ranks quite quickly,” said Tom.

Read the full story

Kitty King walks Europeans track

Event rider Kitty King, who won individual silver and helped Britain to team gold at the 2023 Europeans, has walked this year’s European Championships cross-country track at Blenheim (17 to 21 September). This year’s course is designed by Mark Phillips. “I feel the course is appropriate for the level, given it has to cater for lots of different nations with varying levels of experience,” says Kitty, in her exclusive course-walk for H&H.

Watch Kitty walk three key combinations on course

A stalwart bows out

Truman, a familiar face on Canadian showjumping teams with rider Amy Millar, has retired aged 16 to spend time “with his friends on 600 acres of grass”. The pair competed at the 2022 World Championships in Denmark, were part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2023 Pan American Games and contested the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to know and love this animal,” said Amy. “When I walked in the ring on Truman, I always knew we could do it and never felt like the fences were too big or the course too hard. Thank you, Truman, for your kindness, reliability and heart. But most of all thank you for giving me the confidence to know I can jump any class in the world – that’s the best gift a rider can receive.”

Read Amy’s full tribute

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now