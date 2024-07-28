Horses held at Paris Olympics dressage trot-up as welfare comes first





The British quartet sailed through an Olympic dressage trot-up that was not without its eventful moments at the Paris Games today (28 July).

Two of the British horses, Lottie Fry’s Glamourdale and Andrew Gould’s Indigro, went out of order in a group of four stallions at the end to give them extra space and fewer distractions. Carl Hester and Becky Moody – looking sporty in coral red jackets and blue joggers – trotted up their rides Fame and Jagerbomb in Britain’s slots earlier on. But this was the only anomaly for the Brits, who were all accepted on first inspection.

Glamourdale was a picture of serenity, handled as usual by Neil Haarlink after Lottie rode him down to the inspection area. Indigro looked in high spirits, adding a few strides of canter on the way back.

The other leading dressage nations, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, were all straightforward acceptances.

Several horses were asked to trot twice, including the home side’s Gotilas du Feuillard, ridden by Corentin Pottier. He was then sent to the holding box, but was passed on re-inspection. Moldova’s individual, Abercrombie, ridden by Alisa Glinka, was also held, but passed second time.

Austria’s alternate Amplemento was not given the nod. Christian Schumach, dressed in the team uniform of waistcoat and lederhosen, will bring his ride back on Tuesday morning for another inspection, while the other Austrian team members safely through.

Poland had some nervous moments when both Katarzyna Milczarek’s pretty buckskin Guapo and Zaneta Skowronska-Kozubik’s Love Me were sent back up the runway. Guapo was passed on the second attempt, but Love Me went to the holding box, and after re-inspection will return on Tuesday morning for another vet check before being allowed to compete.

While Lithuania’s individual rider Justina Vanagaite (Nabab) showed off her sporty side with a tennis outfit, Spain also caught the eye with their trot-up ensembles. The all-male team wore bright red blazers, white chinos and red deck shoes. Juan Antonio Jimenez Como really carried off the Hispanic look, partnering the grey Lusitano stallion Euclides MOR, who was presented with his long flowing mane unplaited. However, Spain’s Malagueno LXXXIII did not look very enthusiastic on the strip and was sent to the holding box. He will also return on Tuesday.

Horses that are held had the option either to trot again, or be re-inspected 48 hours later. The final outcome of the Olympic dressage trot-up is that three horses – Love Me, Amplemento and Malagueno LXXXIII — will re-present on Tuesday, 30 July. This is the morning of the first phase in the Olympic dressage competition, the grand prix, which is scheduled to start at 11am local time (10am British time).

