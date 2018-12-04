World’s top riders – plus British legends galore — head to Olympia

The London International Horse Show at Olympia is just around the corner (17-23 December) and, as well as lashings of festive spirit, we will once again be treated to a visit by some of the best riders in the world.

Among this year’s showjumping contenders in the five-star international classes are Great Britain’s superstars Ben Maher, Scott Brash and John and Michael Whitaker. Scott brings Hello Forever, Hello M’Lord and Hello Shelby, while the great Argento (pictured top) will be back in action for John after injury.

You’ll also be able to cheer home Team GB’s WEG riders Holly Smith, William Funnell and William Whitaker, his cousin Robert, speedsters Guy Williams and Laura Renwick, and the European young rider champion Harry Charles.

For Irish supporters, Darragh Kenny and Shane Breen will be chasing some of this country’s biggest prize funds.

Olympia always offers unrivalled close-up viewing over some mighty fences and where else can you see five of the world’s top ranked riders under one roof? Swiss rider Steve Guerdat was crowned Olympic champion in 2012 and returns to London as the current world number two, just ahead of Sweden’s Henrik von Eckermann and German maestro Marcus Ehning and his team-mate Daniel Deusser. The reigning European champion Peder Fredricson brings his gold medal-winning ride H&M All In.

Slightly further down the rankings are other leading names such as Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten, Germany’s Christian Ahlmann, the popular Italian trio of Alberto Zorzi, Lorenzo de Luca and Luca Moneta, and crowd favourite Geir Gulliksen of Norway, who also brings his son Johan-Sebastian.

The non-European representatives include Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia and the new world team champion Laura Kraut of USA. The full list of international riders can be found here.

The international showjumping classes begin on the morning of Wednesday 19 December. The puissance takes place on Wednesday evening, with other highlights including the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup on Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening’s grand prix.

