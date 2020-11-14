‘I was crying like a baby’ — Welsh section B lifts NPS dressage supreme championship

A Welsh section B pony was crowned 2020 National Pony Society (NPS) dressage supreme champion.

Hannah Iddeson’s nine-year-old gelding Mynach Party Fun (Basil) trotted to victory with a score of 80.56%, just under 5% clear of his nearest rival.

The championships were due to take place in April but were re-arranged so they took place in early November at Bury Farm.

Sports massage therapist Hannah has owned Basil for five years.

“Basil had qualified for both the prelim and novice finals,” said Hannah. “Our main aim was to win a class and qualify for the overall supreme to music in the evening performance.

“Basil stood second in the prelim and while I was pleased I was also a bit gutted as I wanted to qualify for the evening. Our second class was outside and the weather was awful, though he went really well and won.”

The pair only started their dressage journey this year and have qualifed for both the Quest regionals and the PetPlan Equine area finals.

In the supreme, Hannah and Basil performed a freestyle test to a Lion King medley.

“We’d not really been able to practise as I only got my music a few days before,” continued Hannah. “Basil really picked up to the music and performed so in my eyes we’d already won. For the presentation we had to enter the arena in separate groups; we were called in the last group which was the final six.”

“The numbers were called, when we got to third I though it must be me but the commentator kept going and we were crowned supreme champions. I was crying like a baby.”

NPS dressage championship results

1st Mynach Party Fun (Hannah Iddeson) – 80.56%

2nd Gwithian Percival (Sophia Longworth) — 76.67%

3rd Pentrefelin Sorento (Lewene Hidderley) — 72.78%

4th Henry Blue of Moorby (Debbie Boylan-White) — 71.11%

5th Talponciau Last Symphony (Zara Baker-Tuck) — 67.78%

6th Dunedin Maurice (Elizabeth Etchells) — 66.67%

7th Hollybrook Annie II (Francesca Webb) — 65.56%

8th Cascob Locomotion (Elizabeth Willetts) — 59.44%

9th Penyghent Cosmic Comet (Melanie Taylor) — 57.78%

10th Fritham Quizzical (Ella Conway) — 55.56%

11th Woodend Troy (Molly Webb) — 51.11%

12th Cottrell Riverdance (Millie Bowles) — 45.56%

