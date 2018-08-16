Nominations open for the third H&H Awards

It’s that time again – nominations for the 2018 H&H Awards are open, and this year’s are set to be even bigger and better than before.

Following the success of the 2016 and 2017 awards, H&H is set to honour the heroes of 2018 at a star-studded ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse in November.

As in previous years, the winners will be nominated and voted for by you, H&H readers.

All are welcome to nominate any person, horse or group they believe deserves this prestigious recognition. Nominations are open from today (16 August) until 11.59pm on 23 September, the last day of the World Equestrian Games.

An H&H judging panel will then decide, for each of the 11 categories, a shortlist influenced by numbers of nominations, and the strength of each person, horse or group’s dedication and achievement.

The shortlisted candidates’ stories will be shared in H&H on 11 October, when voting will open. Readers can vote for the winners of each award with the exception of the Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award, which will be chosen by the H&H panel. The winners will be announced at the ceremony at Cheltenham, to which all finalists will be invited with a guest.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “I’m very much looking forward to seeing the entries and nominations for our third Horse & Hound awards. It is wonderful to see how readers and the equestrian community respond to an opportunity like this to celebrate their heroes — not just the ones we see in the magazine regularly, but also the often unsung heroes of horse sport, including vets and volunteers.

Continues below…

“Those we have given awards to in the past have been so touched by the wider support, and that starts of course with being nominated. I did have a conversation at the awards the first year we ran this event, with a para dressage rider who was surprised and saddened that more para riders were not represented in the shortlists that night. Our judging panel can only select a shortlist from those who are nominated, so if you’ve ever felt someone deserves more recognition, don’t wait for someone else to nominate them, do it today.”

Nominations can be made at our dedicated awards page, or by sending in the coupon in today’s H&H magazine.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.