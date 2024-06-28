‘His legacy will live on’: farewell to passionate and respected breeder





David Alfred Vyse, the respected figure in the Hackney horse world has died, aged 66.

Born in 1957, David was the sixth child of Fred and Nell Vyse of the Sunbeam Hackney Stud. As a child, he was given a Noddy outfit and car, which were his pride and joy hence his nickname Noddy, which everyone called him.

Noddy hated school, only enjoying sports – and fancy dress day. He once went as Sandie Shaw and won, that love of coming first stayed with him for the rest of his life in whatever he did.

As a teenager, Noddy’s passion for horses and ponies blossomed, and when his father died, Noddy took over the stud, as well as the family’s fruit and vegetable stalls. Noddy and his mother continued to run the stud but as time went on Noddy took control.

Years later it became the Noddyvyse Hackney Stud and continued to breed from the Sunbeam bloodlines that made Noddy one of the most successful breeders of Hackney ponies to date. Noddy said he was always grateful for his parents’ foundation and legacy.

Noddy had a great success with Hackney Whitehaven Step High, competing him successfully at Horse of the Year Show. He bred some exceptional Sunbeam ponies, including Super Star, Something Special, Star Ship, Gold And Silver, Victory, Viking and many more. Noddy was the first breeder to introduce the American Hackney pony into his breeding program with Heartland Prophet.

Noddyvyse I’m The Boss needs no introduction and was Noddy’s pride and joy; there was real passion not just for this pony but the breed itself. Noddy was a wealth of knowledge where Hackneys were concerned and there was nothing he didn’t know about breeding.

The Hackney Horse Society had planned to give Noddy the society’s accolade award at the breed show but when his health worsened, arrangements were made to get the award to him.

Noddy’s last days were very emotional for his family and friends and he spent his last two weeks in Isabel Hospice where he could have visitors, including Noddyvyse I’m The Boss.

Noddy died peacefully with his family by his side, and it will be a day remembered by all for his great achievements with his exceptional breeding program.

People came from far and wide to his funeral, when the sun shone for Noddy. His coffin was wrapped in photos of him and his ponies, and driven to his final resting place by his lifelong friend Julie Howard in a golden hearse pulled by two beautiful Friesians – followed by his beloved Noddyvyse I’m The Boss, driven by Sue Isaacs.

Noddy’s legacy will live on in the Noddyvyse ponies to continue his name in the ring.

Noddy is survived by his partner Wendy, and children Chaise and Stephen. God bless, Noddy, sleep tight.

