‘No improvement’ seen at first Middle Eastern FEI endurance ride of 2020 *H&H Plus*

After the first endurance ride of 2020 to be run under FEI rules in the Middle East is held, campaigners have expressed their disappointment at the lack of progress following extensive efforts to clean up the sport

No improvement has been shown in horse welfare or abiding by the rules in endurance, according to campaigners, as the first Middle Eastern FEI ride of 2020 had 85 finishers of 189 starters.

Clean Endurance says it is “disappointed and extremely concerned” that despite all efforts to clean up the sport, the two-star 120km Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in Saudi Arabia on 1 February showed no difference in “rule abidance, horse welfare or horsemanship”.

