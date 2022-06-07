Nicola Wilson’s ongoing recovery, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Positive news on Nicola Wilson’s recovery

It was great to hear over the jubilee bank holiday weekend that eventer Nicola Wilson is in “good spirits” and making “steady progress”, in an update from her husband Alistair on Nicola’s social media. Nicola is currently in the spinal rehabilitation unit at James Cook University Hospital and is expected to remain there for three months. Alistair added that he and Nicola had been watching The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations together, and that Nicola was disappointed to have fallen asleep. “I have reassured her it was a wonderful Red Arrows display similar to what she watches during a Lincoln dressage test!” he said.

2. Concerns over mouth injuries in competition ponies

The news that a number of ponies were prevented from competing at two shows in Denmark after their mouths were checked for redness and signs of damage would appear to be both a cause for concern – and something to be welcomed – as the Danish equestrian federation (DRF) continues to be proactive in targeting this welfare issue. DRF club and sports manager Anne Silfwander said: “Although the picture basically looks nicer in pony dressage than in previous years, we are not finished yet, and that is why it is so important that both parents, riders and trainers think preventatively and make sure to check the ponies regularly. It is a good habit we must have established, and it takes time.”

3. A dazzling Derby

The Derby was won with a seriously impressively performance by the 5/2 favourite Desert Crown, who swept into an unassailable lead with a couple of furlongs to go around the challenging Epsom Downs track on Saturday. Trained by Sir Michael Stout, whose previous five Derby winners began with Shergar back in 1981, the colt by Nathaniel cruised into pole position under a hands and heels ride by Richard Kingscote. This was a first Derby triumph for the 33-year-old British jockey in the exciting colt’s third race of his career.

