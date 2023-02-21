New study may help combat horse flies, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Why do horse flies hate stripes?

A new study from the University of Bristol has built on previous research to look at the reasons why horse flies do not want to land on stripes. The scientists used horses wearing different types of patterned rugs for the study, which was published yesterday (20 February) in the Journal of Experimental Biology. They found that stark black-white distinctions and small dark patches were particularly effective in thwarting attacks. Their theory is that thin black stripes minimise large, monochrome dark patches, which horse flies would find appealing. Will we see new ranges of black and white-patterned fly rugs on the market ahead of this year’s fly season?

2. A very special moment

Following her diagnosis with terminal pancreatic cancer and being told she had only weeks to live, Suzie Valkyrie’s long-standing friend Michelle Ross arranged for her to have one last horsey experience – a visit from eight-year-old mare Darcy, thanks to her owner Gemma Almond. Michelle told H&H she and Suzie have been friends for about 30 years. They rode and kept horses together, and fundraised in support of the neglected equines at Spindles Farm. Then about 19 years ago, Suzie was told she couldn’t ride again as she had arthritis, a spinal condition and fibromyalgia.

Michelle said: “She hadn’t really been near a horse for 13 or 14 years; hadn’t had that horse smell that we all love.” So Michelle made it her mission for Suzie to spend some time with a horse, one last time. Michelle added: “We can’t change the outcome but hopefully we can make it as easy for Suzie as we can. Gemma’s a carer and such a lovely girl. Suzie asked me afterwards to thank her and she said ‘I don’t think she knows what that meant’. I said ‘Yes, she does’.”

3. A donkey winning a BAFTA (almost)

The Banshees of Inisherin, a dark tragicomedy featuring Jenny the donkey as one of the film’s central characters, has won four BAFTAs, including outstanding British film. “At its heart, this is a film about companionship,” said a spokesman for the Donkey Sanctuary. “The bond between Padraic and [donkey] Jenny symbolises true friendship. Unlike Colm, Jenny the donkey is characteristically patient, loyal and reliable – the human friend we’d all love to have.” The film’s BAFTA success follows recognition at the Golden Globes. It is also tipped for Oscars glory next month, as is EO, a Cannes award-winning film that shows the world from a donkey’s perspective.

