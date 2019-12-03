New horse sales agreements aim to protect buyer and seller

Signing a sales agreement could protect both buyers and sellers of horses, the creators of an online tool believe.

The British Horse Society (BHS) has launched a portal for gold members to create legal documents, allowing buyers and sellers to set out points such as whether a horse has a microchip, its characteristics, and the buyer’s obligations.

BHS membership director Emma Day told H&H having an agreement keeps buyers and sellers safe by ensuring what has been agreed is in writing.

“It’s something everyone should do to ensure their interests are protected,” she said. “Our legal line take calls from members where it’s all gone horribly wrong with the sale of a horse and this can help ensure it doesn’t.”