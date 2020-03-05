New eventing series and championship for one-horse grassroots riders

A new BE90 eventing series and championship to run this season is solely aimed at one-horse grassroots riders.

The Saracen Horse Feeds One2One series comprises qualifying BE90 sections at Firle Place (9-10 May), Shelford (1) (24-25 May) and Aske Horse Trials (4-5 July), with the final at Shelford (2) Horse Trials on 29 and 30 August.

“The highly competitive BE90 sections are a firm favourite with amateur and professional riders alike, but this new series offers single-horse riders the opportunity to compete on a level playing field against like-minded competitors,” said a spokesman for series organiser BEDE Events.

The series is open to one-horse riders, and those who complete any of the qualifiers will be invited to the final.

Stuart Buntine of BEDE said he was delighted to announce the series.

“We are committed to offering riders the chance to compete in this exciting series. The One2One series will offer a great focus for our grassroots riders.”

Saracen Horse Feeds’ sales and marketing director Michael Bacon said: “We are very excited to launch this new series, it’s a great opportunity for riders competing with one horse to go head to head and aim for a high-profile championship.

“Stuart and the team at BEDE always go the extra mile at events to support riders, with no exception. This new series is set to be an excellent addition to their calendar”.

The spokesman added: “This will offer riders an aim for their summer campaigns and with the championships running over the bank holiday weekend – what better way to finish off the summer!”

