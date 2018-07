A new dressage tailcoat is now on sale.

The Dressage Deluxe tailcoat is made from a washable wool fabric. It has a purple satin lining and gold coloured buttons.

And the jacket tails are lined with a washable sweat-resistant fabric.

The tailcoat is available in black and navy, in sizes 10-14, and costs £229.

For more information visit: www.dressagedeluxe.co.uk.