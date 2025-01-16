How to protect British shows, and more things the horse world is talking about





Protecting home CDIs

In his latest column, Carl Hester poses a suggestion for keeping home CDIs alive, in light of soaring costs to travel across the Channel. “We can’t afford to lose any more CDIs – not only because they provide vital opportunities for international competition, but also because they are crucial for qualifying our teams,” says Carl, who questions whether riders would be prepared to pay a bit more – but less than the cost of going abroad – to keep home shows alive, after two cancelled within six months. “We have to acknowledge that foreign riders can’t afford, or don’t want to make the journey, to compete here in the UK unless the prize money is huge. The pot for sponsorship is small, so let’s try to make our first focus on getting these shows going for our own community.”

Getting ready for the spring season

There comes a time in mid-January when you suddenly realise it’s still light at 4.30pm – and the difference that extra half-hour makes in the lives of horse owners is golden. Snowdrops are popping up, there is, at times, a glimmer of warmth in the sun. Spring is close and it’s an ideal time to start planning your competition season. With that in mind, H&H takes a look at how to form a fitness plan for your horse and sets out some rough guidelines, which can be tailored to suit your horse and his individual needs.

Positive impact of new rules

Whip and spur rules are reportedly having an effect – in making riders consider their use as much as the use itself. Those competing under British Showjumping (BS) rules join The Pony Club and British Riding Clubs (BRC) riders in that whips may only be used to back up leg aids, never as discipline or punishment of the horse. The Pony Club has also recently updated its spur rules. The Pony Club CEO Marcus Capel told H&H the club’s responsibility is to help young riders and their parents improve understanding and foster the mindset of putting the horse’s interests first at all times. “We’ve got people talking, which is good. I’m so pleased people are talking about it and about The Pony Club,” he said. “All-round horsemanship is what we’re teaching. We’re getting back to where we should be as the source of knowledge for young riders and their parents.”

