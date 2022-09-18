



On the final day of the 2022 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, the ever-popular young horse classes showcased the next generation of dressage stars, young riders battled it out for the U21 titles and an Olympian won the crown he’d been missing. Find out exactly who took home one of the coveted sashes on National Dressage Championships day three:

With only one horse at this year’s nationals, Sonnar Murray-Brown returned home with a 100% strike rate as he headed an ultra-strong Equitop elementary gold class aboard Michelle Dawson’s lovely home-bred mare Stolen Secret.

The Eutopia six-year-old has been with Sonnar since she was a three-year-old. This was the mare’s first summer nationals.

“She did last year’s winters at novice level,” explained Sonnar. “She’s always so professional and intelligent. She’s a sweetheart and is a real girly girl.”

Sonnar and Secret finished with a score of 76.53%, putting Becky Moody and Magic Dream into second with 76.03%.

“I was delighted with how relaxed she was in there,” said Sonnar. “The freestyle started [while we were in the arena] and it was getting louder and louder, but Secret was such a pro. I gave her my aids and she answered. I sat back and let her cruise around. She was a joy.”

“I’m so lucky that I get to train with Carl [Hester] as much as I can,” added Sonnar. “He’s such a great help.”

The elementary gold was a battle to be fought, with the top 20 riders all scoring 70% or above:

“I didn’t look at the scores; I never do,” said Sonnar. “I like to do what I can and if it’s not good enough then so be it. I was super proud that the judges rewarded Secret, and it’s even better that she’s done it in such good company.”

Charlotte Dujardin did a double in the Andrews Bowen advanced medium gold final with Times Kismet and San Amour, despite the heavens opening mid-way through her winning test.

In the U21s classes, Charlotte’s Alive And Kicking advanced on her second place achieved in Thursday’s Fairfax Saddles prix st georges gold to win the British Dressage U21 young rider team test with Charlie McDowall. Read the full list of U21 class results here.

Young horses took up the majority of the day and securing the KBIS young horse four-year-old final was Holly Woodhead and Mount St John Equestrian LLP’s MSJ Viva Dannebrog.

Tom Goode and Deborah Cunningham’s Iceland Girl PS led the KBIS young horse five-year-old field, while Sarah Rogers and Mrs Bechtolsheimer and Laura Tomlinson’ home-bred Full Moon II headed the KBIS six-year-olds. Get the scoop on these stars of the future here.

Another four-year-old took glory in The Centre Line preliminary gold final. This was Lucie Stokoe’s chestnut gelding Nicolaas B who was steered to victory by New Zealand rider Sarah Wilkinson.

Georgie Nicolls scored an impressive one-two in the TopSpec medium silver final, winning with Briarwood Notorious and taking second with Katie Haigh’s Woodcroft Kika Quina. Find out what caused Georgie to miss this year’s winter championships here.

