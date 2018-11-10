Mounted police branch invites the public to help name new recruit

A mounted police branch has announced the arrival of two new equine recruits.

Five-year-old Bowker, has joined the Lancashire Police mounted branch, as has mare Cameo.

Traditionally the force names horses after regions of Lancashire but Bowker has been named after local charity chairman Bill Bowker, who died following a short illness in 2017. Mr Bowker was the chairman of the Lancashire Police Horse Benevolent Fund from 2014 and 2016, which looks after the county’s retired police horses.

Sergeant Danielle Marsh said: “We are delighted to welcome our newest team member Bowker, which has been made all the more special given he is named after Bill, who I am sure would have loved the honour. His family are thrilled and are keen to keep up to date with his progress.

“Thanks to Bill, and the important work he did, including playing a pivotal role in changing the fund to a trust in 2016, several horses have been looked after well into their retirement after their roles in the police service. We hope this gesture goes some way to show Bill’s family just how thankful we are for having him at the helm of the fund and will continue to honour him for years to come.

“Bowker is settling in well, he is very inquisitive and loves people. He has started his training on the road.”

Also joining the force is mare Cameo who is also undergoing training, having been recruited on 18 October.

The force announced on its Facebook page that Cameo is still to be given her “official police name” and has opened up a vote to the public through a link to a survey. People can choose between Barley, Brindle, Cabus, Eaves, Leyland and Thistleton, which are different areas of Lancashire and voting closes on 16 November.

