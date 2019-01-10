British Olympic horse goes to new home

Michael Whitaker’s Rio 2016 Olympic ride Cassianato has gone to a new home – with British showjumper Jamie Gornall.

Gary and Beverley Widdowson, who also own Olympic champion Big Star, have sold a half-share in the 14-year-old stallion to Jamie’s father-in-law Chris Blundell.

Michael, who also rode the Cassini I son on the British team that finished fourth in the 2015 European Championships to qualify for Rio, said Cassianato had “gone to a good home”.

“I think everyone’s happy,” he told H&H.

Jamie said he was “extremely excited” by Cassianato’s arrival at his North Yorkshire yard.

“I look forward to building up a strong relationship with him as we aim for the 2019 European Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” he said.

“He has some illustrious bloodlines, incredible ability and a brilliant temperament. He will fit in extremely well with our other competition horses here at Gornall Equestrian.”

Cassianato will also be available as a breeding stallion, for frozen and also fresh, chilled semen “when his schedule permits”.

“I am delighted to have invested in a horse of this calibre and thrilled that he will be stabled at Gornall Equestrian,” new part-owner Mr Blundell said.

“Jamie has some of the finest training facilities in Europe and I am confident that his analytical approach to horsemanship and commitment to the happiness and wellbeing of his horses will see Cassionato thrive.

“I, along with Gary and Beverley, am really looking forward to seeing this spectacular horse doing great things this year.”

