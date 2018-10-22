Olympic eventing champion injured in cross-country fall

Olympic champion eventer Michael Jung will be out of action for a while after a fall during the young horse World Championships at Le Lion d’Angers on Saturday (20 October).

Michael was in the lead after the dressage in the seven-year-olds class on Choclat, with a score of 25 penalties, when the Hanoverian gelding fell after an open ditch on the cross-country.

Choclat was unharmed in the fall but Michael was taken to hospital, where it was found he had broken his humerus and “broken a piece out of the socket of his shoulder joint”.

Both are clean breaks and Michael will not need surgery, but he said: “Now it’s patience and waiting… which unfortunately doesn’t count as one of my strengths.”

Michael said the day had started well as his six-year-old Holsteiner gelding Wild Wave had jumped a “great round” across country within the time.

“He gave me a great feeling and was super in shape until the end,” he added.

“Also Choclat started super, but then it happened.”

Michael said Choclat did not judge the ditch, which was in front of a hedge, correctly, and “we went down”.

“Unfortunately, Wild Wave no longer has the chance to finish, but he will show next year what he can do, the same as Choclat,” he added.

Choclat has already won three international events: a CIC1* in Strzegom last October, a CIC2* in Jardy this July and another CIC1* at Strzegom in August.

Continues below…

The fall came the same week Michael announced that his multi-medalled eventing superstar La Biosthetique-Sam FBW was to retire, and stay at his yard.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

In this week’s edition (25 October), read the full report from the championships at Le Lion d’Angers, along with much more.