New rider for Olympic silver medal-winning horse who switches nationality





Ilex, the “wonderful partner” of McLain Ward who helped Team USA to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, will be campaigned by a new rider for Brazil.

The 12-year-old Baltic VDL gelding has left McLain’s stable to return home to Bonne Chance barn, where he will be ridden by Olympic rider Marlon Modolo Zanotelli. Marlon represented his country at the Tokyo Games and the 2022 World Championships.

Ilex joined McLain in January 2024 as a potential Paris Olympic contender, having been successfully competed at the top level by Brazil’s Fabio Leivas Da Costa.

McLain and Ilex quickly built up a successful bond; they were part of the US Nations Cup team at Wellington in March 2024, and that month they finished second in the Wellington $500,000 Rolex grand prix. On 6 July McLain and Ilex were named on the US team for the Paris Olympics and the following day the pair finished runners-up in the Rolex grand prix of Aachen.

Their top form continued on to the Games, McLain’s sixth Olympic appearance, where he joined teammates Laura Kraut and Karl Cook. The USA won silver, behind Great Britain in gold. Following the Olympics, McLain and Illex continued to enjoy top placings at home and abroad, including being part of the winning US team at the CSIO5* 1.60m Longines League of Nations Ocala leg in March.

“Today our team said goodbye to the wonderful Ilex who after two great seasons will return to his home at Bonne Chance Farm to again represent Brazil,” said McLain.

“We are grateful for the opportunity that we were given to ride and compete Ilex to numerous five-star grand prix successes and to bring home the team silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.”

McLain thanked Gilberto Sayao and his team at Bonne Chance for the opportunity and “supporting our journey to achieve lofty goals”.

“A special thank you to Fabio Leivas da Costa, Lucia Rivas and Diego Perez Bilbao for their efforts in creating this partnership,” he said.

“Ilex has been a wonderful partner with an exuberant and kind personality and we look forward to seeing his continued success in the sport. While we will miss Ilex in our stable, we are pleased to see him with a rider and horseman of the quality of Marlon Zanotelli. Bonne chance Marlon.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now