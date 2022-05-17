Luhmühlen entries, Royal Windsor, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Who’s off to Luhmühlen?

The entries for Luhmühlen Horse Trials (16-19 June) have been revealed and there are 14 British-ridden horses among the 38 entries for the five-star class. Ireland has six entries, while the international field also includes entries from New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Lithuania, South Africa, Switzerland, Sweden and the USA. As usual, many of the top German riders will be competing in the CCI4*-S instead of the CCI5* and there are only two home-side combinations in the five-star. But it looks to be a hotly contested competition none the less.

2. Highs and lows at Royal Windsor

Crowds at Royal Windsor Horse Show were treated to top-class showjumping action throughout the show, with an almost impossibly tight turn securing a win for Holly Smith, who described the moment as “a rush of blood to the head” when she thought “Sod it, I’m going!”. Meanwhile Harry Charles’ new ride Billabong Du Roumois really impressed when collecting the Charles family’s second class on the same day that sister Sienna won the under-25s. But in proof that even the very best riders can suffer a momentary lapse in concentration, we were all gutted for showjumping legend John Whitaker when he was eliminated for jumping the wrong course.

3. A brilliant display of no-stirrups horsemanship

Jockey John Dawson not only managed to stay in the plate when his plastic stirrup broke while riding at the Haydon point-to-point at Hexham on Saturday, but he rode his horse to victory in a remarkable display of horsemanship. John admitted after the fact that if his stirrup had to break on any horse, he wouldn’t have chose it to happen on the Cherry Coward-trained grey El Tornado, who he described as not having been “the most fluent of jumpers”, but keeping a cool head, he still managed to coax the horse to be out in front when it mattered in the 2m4f maiden race.

