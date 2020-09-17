‘A very important part of our family’: long-serving police horse retires to the countryside

A long-serving police horse is “trotting into retirement” after nearly 11 years’ service.

Breeze is retiring from West Yorkshire Police having joined the force in 2010 as an 11-year-old.

A spokesman for the force said the 21-year-old gelding, who took part in more than 2000 deployments during his career, was moving to a farm in Derbyshire where he is to enjoy his retirement with other horses in 30 acres of countryside.

“Breeze has been deployed to nearly every community across the county as well as mutual aid to other forces,” he said. “He’s done that faithfully and honestly, he’s a good hardworking horse. He’s been a very important part of our family here.”

The gelding was in attendance at a number of high profile incidents including the 2018 helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club, and was also pictured with his equine colleague Bud when Bud was punched outside Newcastle football grounds in 2013.

Mounted section inspector Nicola Brown said Breeze had been a “reliable, brave and solid horse” during his time in the force.

“He’s taught many new riders in the mounted section and also helped many new horses settle in,” she said. “Breeze has seen it all, he’s been deployed to protests, concerts and football matches. He was a firm favourite at Leeds United over the years.

“The whole team here is going to miss him dearly. We wish him all the best as he retires where he will be getting a well-earned rest.”

The spokesman added the gelding will have “very difficult shoes to fill”.

