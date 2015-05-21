Syon Park in West London has been revealed as the new venue for the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (24-26 July).

The stately home of the Duke of Northumberland is situated next to the River Thames and Kew Gardens, providing a stunning backdrop for the expected world-class field of showjumpers at the five-star show.

The three-day event was held at Horse Guards in the centre of the city in 2014 and at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London in 2013, but this year, the 11th leg of the 2015 circuit moves to the west of the city, the first time a showjumping event has taken place here.

“It’s great the Global Tour is bringing top international showjumping to London again this summer and I hope everyone will come and see us and enjoy the sport in this super location,” said world number one and reigning Longines Global Champions Tour champion Scott Brash.

Scott and Hello Sanctos will bid to win the London grand prix for the second year in a row, but 2013 victor Ben Maher could also be in the shake-up.

The Scotsman won the first leg of the 2015 Tour in Miami and currently tops this year’s leader board.

Riders will be competing for around £600,000 in prize-money with the grand prix taking place on the afternoon of Saturday 25 July. As well as the five-star competitions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there will also be two-star amateur classes. An expanded shopping village is also planned on the 200 acre site.

The Tour president Jan Tops added: “We are looking forward to being in London for the third year and delighted to be staging our 2015 event during our 10th anniversary year at the beautiful location of Syon Park.”

Tickets for the show will be available soon at http://globalchampionstour.com/