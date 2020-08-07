Olympic gold medallist recovering after nasty competition fall

Olympic and World gold medal-winning showjumper Laura Kraut is recovering after she was injured in a fall.

The US rider was competing at Peelbergen Equestrian Centre’s summer tour in Kronenberg, the Netherlands, when she fell with the 11-year-old mare Jakata in the 1.45m CSI2* class on Friday (31 July).

Action was held for around an hour while the 54-year-old was assessed before being taken to hospital with face and wrist injuries. Laura was released the following morning, with a broken nose and concussion. Jakata is believed to be unharmed.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your support and kind words of encouragement since my accident past week,” said Laura on Thursday (6 August).

“I am back in England and on the mend! I hope to be back in the show ring again soon.”

Prior to her accident, Laura had been enjoying a successful time at the back-to-back international shows hosted by the Dutch venue.

Jakata (Cicero Z Van Paemel x Nagano), owned by St Bride’s Farm, hadn’t touched a pole in four classes across both shows, finishing second in the 1.45m grand prix on 26 July.

Laura had also scored 14 top 10 finishes from 21 starts, including three wins on three separate horses.

These came aboard new rides Vox VF Horses’ seven-year-old mare Seleste B Z, who won her first start with Laura in a 1.30m two-phase, and Diadem Du Thot, a seven-year-old owned by Stars And Stripes, who also won a 1.30m two-phase. Laura also partnered the nine-year-old Dutch warmblood Galliano VM, owned by St Bride’s Farm, to victory in a 1.40m speed class on the opening week.

