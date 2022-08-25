



1. The 2022 Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course

Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett shares her exclusive insight on this year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course as she walks the five-star track for H&H. Laura describes incoming designer Derek di Grazia’s 2022 course as a track that is clear and fair to horses, while challenging riders’ reactions. “What he is asking is can the rider react to what is happening underneath them, rather than just being able to stick to a plan,” says Laura. The 2022 Badminton winner walks some of Burghley’s iconic combinations on video on the H&H website, plus don’t miss her insight into every fence in this week’s Burghley preview issue – out today (Thursday, 25 August).

Watch Laura walk some of the key fences on this year’s Burghley cross-country course

2. Beating the heat

Talking of Hartpury, the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials went to lengths mitigate the impact of the hot, dry weather the UK – and much of Europe – has been experiencing this summer. H&H takes a look at how eventing is coping with the weather and how it can prepare if challenging climatic conditions become more frequent in coming years.

Find out what British Eventing, organisers and leading vets had to say

3. Age is a number

Colin Moore will bid to become the oldest winner of the Newmarket Town Plate as he raises money for the children’s hospital where his grandson spent days in intensive care shortly after he was born. The 80-year-old will ride his own Ballyrath on Saturday (27 August) in the race run in memory of former trainer Julie Cecil. Colin became a grandfather for the third time in February, when baby Ralph was born. But days after his arrival, Ralph became unwell and spent several days in intensive care at Alder Hey Hospital. Thankfully, the little boy is now fine. Colin is racing to raise money for the Liverpool hospital and the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Discover more about Colin’s story

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.