The King’s birthday honours celebrate those improving humans’ and horses’ lives





People who have improved the lives of horses and people within equestrian sport are among those named on The King’s Birthday Honours List.

Nat Waran, chair of the FEI-founded equine, ethics and wellbeing commission, was appointed OBE for services to equine welfare, research and education. British Grooms Association (BGA) founder Lucy Katan (pictured) was appointed MBE, for services to sport, as was HEROS Charity founder Grace Muir, for services to charity, animal welfare and education.

A BGA spokesperson said the organisation was delighted to see recognition for Ms Katan’s “exceptional contribution to the equestrian industry and dedication to improving the lives of grooms across the UK”, citing her work to support grooms, and their bosses via the Equestrian Employers Association, nationally and internationally.

“The MBE marks a major milestone for Lucy and the BGA – not just as a personal accolade, but as a powerful moment of recognition for the essential role of grooms in the equestrian world,” the spokesperson said.

Ms Katan said she was “deeply honoured”.

“But this MBE isn’t just about me,” she said. “It belongs to every groom who gets up at dawn, works in all weathers and gives everything to the horses and riders they care for.

“They are the backbone of our sport, and they deserve recognition, respect and fair employment. This honour is proof that grooms matter – and that their contribution is finally being seen, respected and celebrated.”

Advancing welfare

Professor Waran, an honorary professor of the universities of Edinburgh and Hartpury who now lives in New Zealand, has dedicated her life to advancing animal welfare.

“ I am deeply honoured to receive this OBE, which I see as recognition of not just of my own work but also the collaborative efforts of countless colleagues, students and organisations who have worked tirelessly to advance horse welfare and improve our understanding of their needs,” she said.

“I hope this recognition will help raise the profile of equine welfare worldwide and encourage equestrians and all other key stakeholders involved with horses, to engage with the critical research and educational work that will make a positive difference to our horses’ lives.”

Prof Waran told H&H she strongly believes that if we know better, we must do better.

“Scientific knowledge regarding horse welfare has advanced and is available; the challenge lies not in discovering what is right for the horse – but in doing it,” she said.

Ms Muir set up her charity in 2006, to retrain and rehome former racehorses, and provide education for young people with special educational needs (SEN).

“Grace is driven and determined to make a change and help both horses leaving racing and young SEN people be the best and happiest they can be and meet their dreams,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “Her determined nature and unwavering love of horses has developed HEROS into a charity that has helped and changed the lives of hundreds of former racehorses and a vast and ever-growing number of young people.”

Biggest honour

Ms Muir said the MBE is the biggest honour of her life.

“I am passionate about what I do, because I truly and wholly love my work, it’s my life,” she said. “To be recognised and awarded an MBE is incredible and beyond my wildest dreams. I could have not envisaged all those years ago, what HEROS has become and the journey it would take me on. I feel honoured to be at the helm of such an amazing organisation, which changes and improves the lives of horses and young people. We won’t be resting here, as there is still so much work to do and I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of HEROS has in store.”

British Empire Medals (BEM) were awarded to Liphook Equine Hospital consultant farrier David Nicholls, for services to horse welfare and farriery, and Debra Batchelor, fundraiser and volunteer at the Margaret Haes Riding Centre, for services to people with disabilities. Susan Price, chief coach of the West Sussex Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) group and RDA county chair, was also awarded a BEM for services to people with disabilities.

Cornbury House Horse Trials and Howden Way founder David Howden was appointed CBE for services to insurance.

