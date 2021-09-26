Dreams come true, girl power and anguish: 8 stories you need to read from the final day at the eventing Europeans





The European Eventing Championships results are in from Avenches, and it was an incredible day for the British team, with an all-British podium for the first time since 1991. Here’s the lowdown on eight big stories from today’s action…

1. There was an incredible gold rush for the British squad, with them occupying all three individual podium spots, as well as taking team honours.

2. British individual rider Sarah Bullimore found herself on the podium on her diminutive home-bred.

3. Kitty King suffered a little disappointment, but hoped her team’s performance inspired the younger generation.

4. Ros Canter put a disappointing day of cross-country behind her to jump an immaculate clear round on Allstar B in the final phase.

5. The Irish team had less of a successful championship, but one of their riders impressed on a relatively inexperienced horse.

6. The French team also suffered anguish in a battle for team bronze.

7. Before the final showjumping phase, there was plenty of drama at the final trot-up.

8. If you would like to take a look at the fences that stood in-between horses and riders and the final European Eventing Championships results, take a virtual walk around the course.

