Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 Sunday timetable: find out when the trot-up and showjumping take place





Now that cross-country is over, it’s time to get on top of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 Sunday timetable so you know what’s happening tomorrow (25 April). We’re here to help…

What time is the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 final trot-up?

The final trot-up is at 7.30am (12.30pm in Britain) for the CCI4*-S and CCI5* horses. It takes place at the High Hope Inspection Lane.

What time is the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 showjumping?

The CCI4*-S showjumping starts at 10am (3pm in Britain) in the Rolex Stadium.

The first group in the five-star start showjumping at 1.30pm (6.30pm in Britain). The second group, the best-placed competitors, start jumping at 3.15pm (8.15pm in Britain).

Competitors jump in reverse order to heighten the excitement, so Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, who top the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 cross-country results, will be last into the arena.

In total 45 horses remain in the five-star competition to take on the showjumping, assuming they all pass the trot-up in the morning.

This year’s Kentucky Three-Day Event is taking place behind closed doors due to Covid-19, so the stadium will lack the packed crowd of spectators who normally hail the new champion. Nonetheless the atmosphere in Kentucky’s imposing main arena is always present and this year’s winner will be a worthy one after a tough week of competition.

The awards ceremony will immediately follow the showjumping.

Full Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 Sunday timetable

7.30am CCI4*-S and CCI5* horse inspection (12.30pm in Britain)

10am CCI4*-S showjumping (3pm in Britain)

1.30-3pm CCI5* showjumping first group (6.30-8pm)

3.15pm CCI5* showjumping second group, awards immediately after (8.15pm in Britain)

