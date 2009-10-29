Katie Price’s KP Equestrian to be sold globally from spring 2010

Katie Price’s clothing range KP Equestrian will be sold globally from spring 2010, as the brand’s agreement with Derby House comes to an end.

An exclusive preview was held in London last night for the KP Equestrian spring 2010 collection — which feature’s Katie’s trademark favourite pinks, velour and diamante.

Since the brand’s launch in autumn 2008, KP Equestrian has been available exclusively through Derby House. The three collections produced over the past year have proved so popular that KP Equestrian has grown to become a multi-million pound business.

“Our partnership with Derby House has been fantastic, and we have enjoyed an excellent working relationship,” said Diana Colbert of KP Equestrian. “But the demand from other retailers and from the equestrian community as a whole has got to a level where we now feel it is time to widen our distribution.”

The clothing line will be sold next year in Spain, Ireland, Australia and Scandinavia.

Ms Colbert added: “We will continue to work closely with Derby House and support their sales efforts with personal appearances by Katie.”

To view the collection, visit www.KPEquestrian.com