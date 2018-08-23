Jonty Evans talking as he returns to UK to continue rehabilitation

Irish eventer Jonty Evans is back in the UK and talking as he continues his recovery from a serious head injury.

The Olympic rider has been receiving treatment in Irish hospitals for his injuries, sustained in a cross-country fall from Cooley Rorkes Drift at Tattersalls CIC3* on 3 June.

He has returned to the UK to continue his rehabilitation.

“I am humbled by all the support I have received and all the help I have been given by the staff at the Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals,” said Jonty.

“I would especially like to mention Ciaran and Emily Glynn at Killossery, and my family Maggie Evans, Arthur Griffiths and Hannah Evans for their support.

“I am by no means out of the woods, but intend to keep trying.”

The statement, released today (23 August) by Horse Sport Ireland on behalf of Jonty and his family, added that Jonty has made “good progress” over the past four weeks.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

“He continued to receive physiotherapy and rehabilitation support from the medical teams at the Connolly Hospital, Dublin who were delighted at his rate of progress,” said the statement.

“Jonty was passed fit to make the journey to the UK and on Monday he moved to continue his rehabilitation at a specialist neuro unit that is best suited to his needs at this time.

“The medical team continues to advise that Jonty remain in a quiet and calm environment, and to keep visitors strictly to a minimum.

“His recovery will take a significant period of time, but the long term outlook is encouraging.

“Jonty and his family are extremely grateful for all the medical treatment and care he has received from all the wonderful Staff at the Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals, the support from the David Foster Injured Riders Fund, as well as the continued best wishes from all his friends, colleagues and supporters.”

This is the first update since 23 July, when Jonty’s family revealed that he had regained consciousness and was “interacting positively” with medics and his family.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday