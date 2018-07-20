Jonty Evans regains consciousness after serious head injury

Jonty Evans has regained consciousness and is “interacting positively” with medics and his family.

A statement released today (20 July) on behalf of the Irish event rider’s family said that his condition has continued to improve in recent days.

Jonty had been unconscious since he suffered a serious brain injury in a cross-country fall from Cooley Rorkes Drift at Tattersalls on 3 June.

But today’s statement read: “We are pleased to report that over the past 10 days Jonty’s condition has continued to slowly improve. Jonty has now regained consciousness and is beginning to interact positively with the medical team and his family.”

The rider is undergoing physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions, which will continue for the “foreseeable future” as his injury improves.

“Due to the need for Jonty to remain in a quiet and calm environment for a significant period of time, and to continue his recovery as privately as possible, the medical team have advised the family to keep visitors strictly to a minimum,” the statement added.

“The family deeply appreciate all the actions, support and kind words Jonty has received over the past weeks from the eventing community — they have found this a great source of strength.”

Riders have been showing their support for Jonty by wearing green, his trademark cross-country colours, as part of the #WearGreenForJonty campaign, and donating to his family’s chosen charity, the David Foster Injured Riders Fund.

“Jonty’s family thanks everybody for their kind thoughts, continued support and best wishes,” said the statement.

“Please respect the hospital request that no calls regarding an update should be made directly to the Connolly Hospital. It is not expected that a further update will be provided during the next few weeks, unless there is a significant change in Jonty’s condition.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.