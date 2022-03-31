Jockey’s 18-month ban reduced on appeal and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Robbie Dunne’s ban reduced

Yesterday (30 March) the appeal hearing of jockey Robbie Dunne took place. In December he was given an 18-month ban, with three months suspended, after he was found in breach on all four counts of conduct prejudicial to horseracing as the disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority ruled he had bullied and harassed fellow rider Bryony Frost. The independent appeal board upheld the decision that Robbie was in breach of the rules and his conduct was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct or good reputation of horseracing – but his ban was reduced to 10 months.

2. The Riding for the Disabled Association’s new strategy

This week the RDA has set out a three-year strategy, as the charity looks to support 10,000 additional children and adults by 2025. The plans include opening 40 new groups, developing new activities and expanding non-ridden activities, including programmes to support mental health. The charity’s new interim chief executive Paul Ringer has said it is time for the RDA to “get ambitious” but acknowledges the hurdles the charity has to overcome around sourcing horses, and said an equine plan is being created to tackle this.

3. William and Alice Fox-Pitt take the reins at Horse & Hound



This week’s magazine, out today (31 March), has been guest-edited by Olympic medallist and Badminton winner William and leading racing commentator Alice. The couple tasked us with producing articles they most wanted to read, and hope you will too. William reveals the six horses who made his career, supergroom Jackie Potts stars in this week’s All In A Day’s Work series, and we shine the spotlight on the couples’ home-bred broodmare and national hunt star Snow Leopardess, plus lots more.

