‘Huge regret’ as successful rider told not to return to the saddle by doctors

National Hunt jockey Jamie Moore has called time on his career in the saddle following doctors’ advice.

“It is with huge regret that, following my last fall in November 2023, I will not be returning to race-riding,” said 39-year-old Jamie, who sustained a fractured vertebra, broken ribs, and a broken nose in the incident at Lingfield.

“After being checked by top neurologists and spinal specialists, and taking advice from doctor Jerry Hill and the doctors who’ve seen me the most in my career, Dr Rizwan Ghani and Dr Lucy Free, I have been medically advised not to race ride again.”

Jamie Moore rode 968 winners during his 22-year career. His first under Rules was Stormy Skye in November 2001 at Nottingham, and he rode his first Grade One winner, It Takes Time, in the 2005 Ascot Chase.

Jamie enjoyed six more Grade One victories, five of those with the top two-mile chaser Sire De Grugy, who was trained by Jamie’s father Gary. The pair’s successes included two Tingle Creeks and the 2014 Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

“I would like to thank everyone who has stuck by me and supported me throughout my career,” said Jamie.

“Obviously I have been very lucky to have such a good trainer in my father Gary, who’s always supported me, along with his brilliant, faithful owners. My mother Jayne and my wife Lucie have also always been there for me.

“Back to the start and my first boss, Mr Pipe [Martin], who helped me become champion conditional. To every other trainer and every owner I’ve ridden for; my agent Dave Roberts; my sponsors; all the brilliant stable staff and the [Professional Jockeys Association] PJA and the IJF, who have always been so supportive.”

Jamie paid tribute to the “best place you could wish to work – the weighing room”.

“To all the physios, tea boys and ladies, nurses and weighing room staff who have made each day of going to work much more enjoyable. And to all the brilliant jockeys and valets past and present who I’ve made lifelong friends with,” he said.

“I will hugely miss the weighing room. There have been some ups and plenty of downs but everyone is always there for you. You’ve all been top class. It’s impossible to put into words how thankful I am to each and every one of you.”

PJA executive director Dale Gibson said Jamie “unfortunately suffered more than his fair share” of long-term injuries and missed the equivalent of four years’ race-riding as a result, but his “remarkable fortitude and appetite for race-riding shone like a beacon throughout.”

“Jamie was and will remain universally popular within the weighing room and wider racing industry. His down-to-earth, no-nonsense approach alongside his genuine love of the horse should be wholeheartedly applauded,” he said.

“He also served his colleagues and the PJA exceptionally well as a safety officer since December 2019, as well as being a dependable source for general advice to the PJA and younger jockeys both on and off the racecourse.

“Jamie has been a pleasure to represent and will be sorely missed in the weighing room. We wish him, his wife Lucie and their family all the very best and we look forward to seeing him on a racecourse soon in his second career.”

