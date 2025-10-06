{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Mourning the sad passing of brilliant author and horse lover Jilly Cooper – and other things the equestrian world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
Sarah Jenkins Sarah Jenkins

    • Farewell to brilliant author and lover of horses

    The horse world, and readers everywhere, are mourning the loss of brilliant author, horse lover and national treasure Dame Jilly Cooper, who died on 5 October at the age of 88, after a fall.

    Jilly was a writing powerhouse and did so much to champion equestrianism, as well as being a true friend to the horse. She was the nicest person you could meet, and one of few who, when invited to an event she was unable to attend, would still respond with a handwritten letter.

    She encouraged fellow writers relentlessly and was an utter delight to interview. She had a fabulous sense of humour, encouraged laughter wherever she went and, as her children described her, was a “shining light”.

    Read tributes to Dame Jilly Cooper

    Tears over lost HOYS tickets

    Amateur show rider Hannah Parr was the third person in the past few weeks to lose her Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualification ticket when her strapless hat fell off. Hannah was brought to tears on finding out she’d lost the ticket she’d secured moments earlier at The Showing Register (TSR) summer amateur-only fixture (6-7 September). She only bent over to praise her horse, and her hair bun dislodged her hat. The relevant rule simply states: “A rider whose hat comes off will be disqualified”.

    Why these three HOYS tickets were lost

    Popular London Olympic mare’s third offspring competing

    Event rider Vittoria Panizzon is now competing the third offspring of her much-loved, beautiful grey mare – London 2012 Olympic ride Borough Pennyz. Vittoria and Lindsay Bisiker’s eight-year-old gelding Borough Threpence, by Timolin, jumped double clear to finish ninth in the BE100 at South of England on 27 September.

    Find out more about Vittoria’s lovely ride

    H&H editor-in-chief
    Sarah has worked at an equestrian journalist and editor since 2004 and has held the position of Horse & Hound Editor-in-Chief since 2014. She has reported for Horse & Hound from major championships including Europeans and World Equestrian Games. She has co-written books on horses and horse sport including The Complete Illustrated Encyclopedia of Horses & Ponies. She has owned and ridden horses since 1993, and worked for and trained with Olympic gold medallist event rider Leslie Law prior to going to university. While studying for a BSc at London School of Economics Sarah also worked for top British dressage rider Louise Spate.
