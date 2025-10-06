



Farewell to brilliant author and lover of horses

The horse world, and readers everywhere, are mourning the loss of brilliant author, horse lover and national treasure Dame Jilly Cooper, who died on 5 October at the age of 88, after a fall.

Jilly was a writing powerhouse and did so much to champion equestrianism, as well as being a true friend to the horse. She was the nicest person you could meet, and one of few who, when invited to an event she was unable to attend, would still respond with a handwritten letter.

She encouraged fellow writers relentlessly and was an utter delight to interview. She had a fabulous sense of humour, encouraged laughter wherever she went and, as her children described her, was a “shining light”.

Tears over lost HOYS tickets

Amateur show rider Hannah Parr was the third person in the past few weeks to lose her Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualification ticket when her strapless hat fell off. Hannah was brought to tears on finding out she’d lost the ticket she’d secured moments earlier at The Showing Register (TSR) summer amateur-only fixture (6-7 September). She only bent over to praise her horse, and her hair bun dislodged her hat. The relevant rule simply states: “A rider whose hat comes off will be disqualified”.

Popular London Olympic mare’s third offspring competing

Event rider Vittoria Panizzon is now competing the third offspring of her much-loved, beautiful grey mare – London 2012 Olympic ride Borough Pennyz. Vittoria and Lindsay Bisiker’s eight-year-old gelding Borough Threpence, by Timolin, jumped double clear to finish ninth in the BE100 at South of England on 27 September.

