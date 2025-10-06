Farewell to brilliant author and lover of horses
The horse world, and readers everywhere, are mourning the loss of brilliant author, horse lover and national treasure Dame Jilly Cooper, who died on 5 October at the age of 88, after a fall.
Jilly was a writing powerhouse and did so much to champion equestrianism, as well as being a true friend to the horse. She was the nicest person you could meet, and one of few who, when invited to an event she was unable to attend, would still respond with a handwritten letter.
She encouraged fellow writers relentlessly and was an utter delight to interview. She had a fabulous sense of humour, encouraged laughter wherever she went and, as her children described her, was a “shining light”.
Read tributes to Dame Jilly Cooper
Tears over lost HOYS tickets
Amateur show rider Hannah Parr was the third person in the past few weeks to lose her Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualification ticket when her strapless hat fell off. Hannah was brought to tears on finding out she’d lost the ticket she’d secured moments earlier at The Showing Register (TSR) summer amateur-only fixture (6-7 September). She only bent over to praise her horse, and her hair bun dislodged her hat. The relevant rule simply states: “A rider whose hat comes off will be disqualified”.
Why these three HOYS tickets were lost
Popular London Olympic mare’s third offspring competing
Event rider Vittoria Panizzon is now competing the third offspring of her much-loved, beautiful grey mare – London 2012 Olympic ride Borough Pennyz. Vittoria and Lindsay Bisiker’s eight-year-old gelding Borough Threpence, by Timolin, jumped double clear to finish ninth in the BE100 at South of England on 27 September.
Find out more about Vittoria’s lovely ride
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows including HOYS, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
Celebrating the work of Dame Jilly Cooper with our favourite novels by the author
When H&H met the fun, flirty and simply fabulous Dame Jilly Cooper: ‘I just love horses – I go and talk to them on my walks’
Jilly Cooper among equestrians named in The King’s new year honours
Competing at HOYS for the first time? Here’s what you really need to know from someone who’s been in your shoes
‘No fat ponies will be getting top marks from me’: meet HOYS mountain and moorland mini and working hunter judge Erik Mackechnie-Guire
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round