‘He’s changed my life’: emotional rider wins Queen’s Cup on her ‘horse of a lifetime’





It was an emotional win for Jessica Burke in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at the Royal International Horse Show – on a horse who has “changed my life in so many ways”.

The former maths teacher and Express Trend, the Future Trend gelding who was a big factor behind her decision to switch to showjumping, jumped clear in 37.8 seconds, ahead of Laura Renwick and Iron Lady Van De Kranenburg on 38.63 and Sally Goding and Spring Willow on 40.51.

“I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet,” Jessica said. “You look back and think of the days at home watching Hickstead on telly, and you grow up dreaming of this – to put your name on a trophy like this is very special.”

Men have been allowed to contest this prestigious class since 2008 but it was an all-female jump-off on Ladies’ Day this year; only five of the 28 starters had jumped the tough first-round track clear, the last line in particular causing problems.

Sally and her home-bred 10-year-old mare were first to jump off and they set a super standard, after which Gemma Ellison and Helsinki VDL notched up 12 faults. Laura and 10-year-old Iron Lady put in a cracking round with a super turn from the double to the Agria vertical, but last-in Jessica and her superstar 14-year-old managed to beat it, with a mighty gallop to the last.

“I thought, at his age, I won’t have many more chances, so I need to get the job done!” Jessica said. “He’s amazing; I don’t really have the words for him. When it’s a class like this, it means so much.

“We’ve got such a good relationship; I don’t know any other horse I could go in there with and beat Laura, but with him, I can do it. He’s changed my life, in so many ways, and taught me a lot of lessons. He really is the horse of a lifetime.”

Sally and her superstar pocket rocket, with whom she has secured many a podium finish as well as some cracking wins, were the first to jump clear in the first round.

“I think it took the pressure off a bit; when everyone’s jumping well, it’s a hard act to follow but my horse loves that ring,” she said. “And perhaps not over-watching that last line helped, as if I’d seen the problems it was causing, I might have ridden it differently.

“She’s got three younger siblings jumping here; one’s qualified for Horse of the Year Show, as she did at the same age; they’re all a bit quirky but they love their jumping.”

