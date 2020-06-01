ITV Racing resumes on television screens this week after 71 days away

Racing will make a comeback on ITV Racing on Friday to Sunday (5-7 June) with three days of top-class action.

The show will broadcast seven races each day, including three Group Ones, the Coronation Cup and the QIPCO 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas.

ITV Racing was last on our television screens on 21 March with racing action from Thurles in Ireland, while 4.8million viewers enjoyed ITV’s Virtual Grand National on Saturday (4 April), in place of the cancelled famous steeplechase.

Hosts Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will present the much-anticipated return of ITV Racing, and racing expert Jason Weaver will also be joining them.

The team will be based at their homes, as will the direction and production team for the show – using innovative technology and adhering to social distancing guidelines (pictured, below). Commentator Richard Hoiles will be based off-site in a commentary booth.

The Opening Show will also return on Saturday (6 June) on ITV4 from 9.30-10.30am, presented from home by Oli Bell, who will be joined by Matt Chapman, Jason Weaver and Richard Hoiles.

The sport returned to racecourses today (1 June) behind closed doors with all-weather action taking place at Newcastle. Social distancing rules have been put in place and the jockeys are required to wear face masks while riding.

“This is an important stage towards a complete return for our industry and will help protect livelihoods and businesses,” said British Horseracing Authority chief executive Nick Rust. “The timing is crucial for the breeding sector and we thank the government and officials at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and Public Health England, for their assistance in planning a safe return to racing. There is still a tough battle ahead before we can get fully back in business, but this is a resilient and world-leading industry and we are ready for the task.

“Our plans for returning safely have been developed with the assistance of all the representative bodies in our sport and I believe the public can be reassured by the measures we will have in place. People understand how important it is for industries like ours to get back to work. Our participants know what will be asked of them when they attend a raceday. Together, we’ll stick to social distancing rules and prevent the virus spreading.”

He added: “I’m sure the return of racing will be welcomed by all those who have missed the excitement of live sport and the majestic sight of racehorses running at full gallop. We hope it will lift the nation’s spirits in difficult times and look forward to seeing our owners and racing fans back at racecourses as soon as that’s possible.”

Friday (5 June): ITV4, 1.30-4pm – four races from Newmarket, including the Group One Coronation Cup, revised from Epsom, and three from Lingfield Park, including the Oaks and Derby Trials.

Saturday (6 June): ITV, 1.30-4pm – four races from Newmarket, including first Classic of the season the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas, and three from Newcastle, including the Sagaro Stakes.

Sunday (7 June): ITV, 1.30-4pm – four races from Newmarket, including the QIPCO 1,000 Guineas, and three from Haydock Park, including the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, re-routed from Sandown Park.

