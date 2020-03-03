Investigations ongoing as two horses die in road traffic collision

Investigations are ongoing after two horses died in a multiple-vehicle road traffic collision in the East Midlands.

Emergency services were called to the A6 junction of Kettering Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, at 5.30am yesterday (2 March) where it is understood a collision had occurred involving horses, a van and two cars.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police told H&H officers were called to a report of a number of injured horses on the road but said it was not clear whether or not a vehicle had collided with them.

“On arrival it was found two horses were lying injured in the road. One horse was dead on our arrival,” said the spokesman, who added that Northamptonshire Police was also in attendance.

“The road was closed for a number of hours, but re-opened just before 9am. An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances.”

A spokesman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue, which sent appliances from Market Harborough, Kibworth and Billesdon fire stations and a large animal rescue team from Southern fire station, told H&H a second horse had died but no further details were available.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said a paramedic in a first response car and two road ambulances attended the scene where two patients were taken to Kettering General Hospital.

