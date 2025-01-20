



Much of this week’s international showjumping news centres around the sunnier climes of Florida, Abu Dhabi and Doha, but there was also an electric World Cup victory indoors in Leipzig, Germany.

Our favourite moments, however, were debutant grand prix winner Guido Grimaldi’s gleeful expression on his lap of honour, and we loved Gentlemen VH Veldhof rolling back the years to win a towering six-bar outright at the age of 19 with new rider Robert Whitaker.

Read on for this week’s international showjumping news round-up and results.

Showjumping news: “I did my max but Willem was just faster!”

First up in this week’s international showjumping news round-up, we head to Leipzig, Germany where Willem Greve and the mighty 13-year-old stallion Highway TN NOP won the Longines FEI World Cup.

Surprisingly, despite his glittering career, this was actually the Dutch rider’s first World Cup success.

In a competitive 13-way jump-off over a tough track set by Frank Rothenberger, Willem carved out a significant advantage over his nearest rivals Simon Delestre (Dexter Fontenis Z) in second, with the in-form Hans-Dieter Dreher of Germany third on another 13-year-old, Elysium.

“Today we were smooth from the first to the last, everything went to plan and we nailed it,” said Willem, who has been riding Highway for six years. “I’m honoured to ride such a horse for Team Nijhof. He’s always searching for the first distance and I just have to follow him. Richie Skillen [Willem’s show groom] gives everything to the horses, so this is for him, the owners and for everyone who helps make my job very easy.”

Simon added, “I did my max today, but Willem was just faster!”

Cousins Donald and Robert Whitaker were the only Brits in contention, both faulting in round one with Millfield Colette and Vermento respectively. However Robert, who sits in third in the overall World Cup standings so far this season, enjoyed success the previous night when he and 19-year-old Gentlemen VH Veldhof won a towering six-bar outright as the only competitors to jump clear in the fifth and final round.

There was further appreciation for the equine golden oldies of the sport when the hugely popular 17-year-old Vitiki took the Championat of Leipzig for Brazilian showjumper Yuri Mansur.

If only we could bottle this rider’s winning feeling

Guido Grimaldi’s ecstatic winning smile says it all (see main image above) after he won the CSI4*-W World Cup grand prix presented by Longines at the Al Shira’aa Show in Abu Dhabi. Riding the 14-year-old gelding Gentleman, the Italian rider produced the performance of his life to claim his first grand prix success.

“This is my first time here at the Al Shira’aa Show, and it’s a moment I will never forget,” he said. “To be on the podium with such fantastic sportsmen and athletes is an honour. And considering riding is not my full-time job, this is just like I’m living in a dream. I always try to do my best, and this is such a special night.

“From Monday to Wednesday last week, I was in Istanbul for business, so I have to thank Luiz Felipe Cortizo Gonçalves De Azevedo Filho for preparing the horses over the past few days. He’s been training me for many months, and I consider their team a second family. More than anyone, I have to thank my wife for always supporting me.”

Great Britain’s Lily Attwood and Karibou Horta secured a double of victories at the show, heading a 1.45m accumulator and a ranking class.

“This is my first time competing in the UAE, and I’m delighted with the win and placings from last week. It’s nice for them to have the sun on their backs and the facilities here are superb for horses, riders and grooms. Al Shira’aa has put on an amazing event, I hope to come back again next season,” said Lily.

Showjumping news: “Mom Club” sees their “unique” horse win with Jessica Mendoza

A week after enjoying an African horseback safari, Jessica Mendoza returned for week two of the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) where she won the $32,000 CSI3* Adequan WEF Challenge Cup with a blitzing challenge riding In The Air.

“My horse is the most incredible horse to go in the ring on, let alone a jump-off,” she said of the 12-year-old Air Jordan mare. “She is the most unique horse I’ve had. You can’t jump her at home, she’s horse-shy, people-shy, but you go in the ring and she puts her blinkers on and all she wants to do is win. She’s all business.”

In The Air and her brother Summerhouse were found in the Netherlands where they were being produced by a young rider. A group of Jessica’s clients clubbed together to buy both horses for her to compete.

“All the moms of my clients got involved so we call it the ‘Mom Club’,” she revealed. “We had big plans for her and she’s exceeded them. I’m not sure where she’s going to go but I think she’ll go all the way.

“She has such a positive attitude. I take my time and plan everything for her. I don’t ride how I want to ride, I ride how she needs to be ridden. I think she really appreciates that. She’s so careful that doesn’t need to jump big at home; I train, work on her straightness and then she comes and does her job in the ring.”

All-British podium

Finally in this week’s international showjumping news, we head to the Doha Tour in Qatar, where Portugal’s Duarte Seabra finished the week with CSI4* grand prix glory riding Dourados 2. But it was also a great week for Great Britain’s Millie Allen, who secured a winning double, including topping an all-British podium with Clearround IL Mondo Z on Friday ahead of Ellen Whitaker (Korlenski) and Scott Brash (Hello Folie).

“I have a really lovely team of horses at the moment, so to be able to go to such an excellent venue as Doha and get results like this is a great feeling,” said Millie.

