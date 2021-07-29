Inner-city riders’ chance to shine with top eventing partnership





Young inner-city riders look set to benefit from new pathways into the eventing world thanks to a new partnership with the Windrush Equestrian Foundation.

Ebony Horse Club and the foundation, which was set up in memory of rider Christina Knudsen to support talented young eventers, have joined forces to offer more opportunities to Ebony riders.

The partnership kicked off this month at the young eventers’ programme summer camp, held at the Billy Stud, at which Ebony riders joined foundation eventers for a day of training with Pippa Funnell.

Windrush chief executive Mariachiara Apruzzese said: “It was truly special to have a few young riders from Ebony Horse Club attend the training at the Billy Stud with our riders.

“We are very excited about this partnership and are looking forward to offering more opportunities for Ebony riders to experience the eventing world alongside our mentors and riders.”

The Ebony riders, with yard manager Tom, spent time with Windrush mentor Pippa, learning about running a professional yard and training future star riders. The partnership aims to offer training and work experience in eventing.

Ebony Horse Club general manager Naomi Howgate said: “A key part of Ebony Horse Club’s mission is to provide new opportunities and raise the aspirations of our young people.

“Working with the Windrush Equestrian Foundation helps us do this in a very exciting way. Having our youngsters work with top riders and coaches inspires them for the future and helps them learn things that they wouldn’t learn in their regular lessons at our centre. Maybe one day we will see an Ebony rider compete alongside a Windrush rider as a result of this exciting partnership.”

The foundation wants to explore the possibility of eventing work experience placements that would be suitable for Ebony members. Any yards or businesses that could offer such opportunities is asked to email info@windrushfoundation.org.uk

