Imperial Cavalier retired from top-level competition

Mary King has retired Imperial Cavalier from top-level competition.



Mary and “Archie’s” owners, Eddie and Sue Davies and their daughter Janette Chinn, announced the decision today (Thursday 15 May).

“His enthusiasm for the sport and for life in general was second to none. He has retired fit, sound and healthy,” said Mary.

The 17-year-old competed at Badminton at the weekend (10 May) but retired during the cross-country phase.

Archie had looked after Mary when she nearly became unstuck at the Owl Hole, but they pulled up shortly afterwards at fence 16 — the Mirage Pond.

Mary said Archie will spend his retirement at Janette’s home in Cheshire, where he will enjoy an “active” retirement

The popular gelding, who is by Cavalier Royale, has had a successful and memorable career with Mary.

He was part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2010 World Equestrian Games and the bronze medal-winning team at the 2011 Europeans.

The pair also won team silver at London 2012.

Britain’s World Class equestrian performance director Will Connell added: “I have been lucky enough to watch this combination at numerous championships where they have helped bring medals home for GB. I wish Archie well in his retirement.”



