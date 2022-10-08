‘He doesn’t believe he’s 19!’ Meet the ‘real-life unicorn’ turning heads at HOYS





A horse who caught spectators’ eye with his joyful gallop round the opening HOYS international showjumping class “does not believe he’s 19”, which is part of the secret to his success.

Annabel Shields and her father Robert’s Wet Wet Wet flew round the two-phase Grandstand Welcome Stakes yesterday morning to finish second.

Annabel and the stunning Mr Blue grey gelding, who have been together seven years, did not attempt the death-defying turn taken to the last line by class winners Richard Howley and Fame – but still finished only half a second behind them.

“He doesn’t think he’s 19!” Robert told H&H.

Annabel agreed, adding: “He doesn’t believe it, and if they believe they’re young, they can come out on the form he does.”

The pair have been enjoying success at two- and three-star level this summer and autumn, and after today’s success will have a day off before he contests the speed horse of the year title on Sunday.

“He’s naturally very quick, which is why he wins a lot,” Annabel said. “We look after him but he knows his job, and he doesn’t need to jump every day.

“When I got him, he’d been with the same owner all his life and I think he was a bit upset. For weeks, I thought he hated me! But now he’s my best friend.

“He’s really naughty for the girls on the yard when I’m away but he is my ultimate best friend. When people say they’ve got a real-life unicorn – I really have got one.”

