‘Winning again is the icing on the cake’: second HOYS title on the trot for small hunter





For the second year on the bounce, Claire Oliver took top honours in the Hamilton Tarmac small show hunter of the year championship at the Horse of the Year Show aboard her own chestnut Irish Draught Shanbally Legacy.

The Pride Of Neath 11-year-old was bred by Joseph Egan out of Kilthomas Lass. Despite holding an impressive record, “Lego” has only been very lightly shown under-saddle. This term his results include winning at Royal Windsor, again for the second time, and picking up his HOYS ticket at the Hickstead Derby.

“It was a perfect example of an old-fashioned small hunter,” said conformation judge Jane Hall, who judged alongside ride judge Katie Duxbury.

After her win, an emotional Claire said: “He just loved it in that ring. He gave the judge the most amazing ride. Both judges just said to me ‘he’s a true small hunter; a miniature middleweight’.”

At home Lego thrives off variety, and he partakes in hacking and jumping, and he also hunted last season.

“I don’t overshow him,” explained Claire. “I just pick a few shows that I enjoy. He’s a real happy horse. We’ve had a wonderful partnership throughout the years, and to come back and win again is the icing on the cake.

“We’ll show him again next season and try and win it [the HOYS championship] three times in a row!”

Reserve champion to Shanbally Legacy went to Vicky Smith riding her own Irish Sport Horse, Irish Invention.

