Rider scores a double when landing HOYS Welsh sec C title





ONLY a few hours after taking the Fell title, Katy Marriott-Payne added another win to her tally when heading the Welsh sec C title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2021.

Katy was riding six-year-old chestnut gelding Fencers Royal Addition by Glebedale Razamataz out of Abercippyn Lady in Red, owned by Mark and Liz Kilbey.

“Liz Kilbey bought him as a three-year-old and we got him going under saddle over that winter,” told Katy. “He had a brilliant four-year-old season and was virtually unbeaten as a novice. We were planning to do a few opens last year but obviously, with Covid, we didn’t get out a lot, so we just hacked out and he had a really nice start to his education.”

This year has also been quiet for Royal Addition, as Katy explained: “We were aiming for some of the bigger shows, but he qualified for HOYS on his first attempt.”

Katy admits the gelding, who she qualified at The Showing Register Show, is quite a character and hasn’t been the easiest.

“It makes it all the more rewarding when you come here and they perform like he did today, so we are super proud of him.,” she said. “He’s got a mind of his own and some very strong opinions, so you have to do things his way which has taken time, but luckily time has been on our side which has paid off today.”

Royal Attraction is a pony who thrives on routine when it comes to his management, but variety in his work.

“Keeping him happy is the key,” Katy told. “He hacks out a lot – most of ours do as we have great hacking where we are based – we don’t do a lot in the school. He gets turned out overnight and comes in during the day. He enjoys going out in the field a lot so he gets what he wants.”

April Gilmartin took runner up riding Gems Malt Whiskey, and third place went to Lyndsey Jackson and Glynwyn Charlie Brown.

