‘She took my breath away’: former broodmare lands ridden Welsh B title on HOYS debut





TEN-YEAR-OLD former broodmare Clanmill Leteika Miracle proved her worth under saddle when claiming the ridden mountain & moorland Welsh section B title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for owner and rider Katy Marriott-Payne.

Bred by Sarah Hunter by Hilin Trigonos out of Hilin Mika, Katy bought the mare two years ago.

“I’d purchased a foal from a stud and when I went to pick her up, I saw Leteika and I just knew I had to have her – she was absolutely beautiful,” said Katy. “She was already in foal, so I had to wait until she had her foal, so it felt like I waited forever for her.”

Katy hoped to get cracking with her HOYS Welsh B winner last year, but Covid scuppered her plans.

“She did a couple of shows last year as her novice season, but she is so mature, because she is that bit older, that she took to it straight away,” said Katy. “She has to fit in around my clients’ ponies as well, so it’s very selective where I get to take her.”

Having had three foals, Leteika was eight when Katy backed her.

“She had the shock of her life and a complete change of career,” said Katy. “But she is a dream to ride and covers the ground and gives you a really good feel.

“She is quite aloof and wasn’t really a people person – she likes her own space, but that is mares for you. When she wants to work with you, she is just brilliant. I like section Bs that are bigger and scopier, and she took my breath away the minute I saw her.”

