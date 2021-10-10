‘His trot just gets bigger and bigger’: Untouchable gelding secures Arab accolade for the second time





One of the most popular winners of the show so far was Kimberley Bates and Kerry Bates’ Arab gelding Rafeekah who took home the ridden pure-bred Arab of the year title at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), reclaiming the prestigious breed class he secured as a novice back in 2019.

“Coming back we had no expectations,” said Kimberley, who had ridden her grey nine-year-old by Designed out of Kaamelia to the ridden Arab championship at the Royal International Horse Show earlier this year. “I didn’t feel any pressure, as I know that he’ll perform for me all day long.”

In 2019, “Meekah” was a new face to ridden classes and he was Kimberley’s first ever Arab horse:

“He’s more established and mature now,” she said. “He was still very novice at HOYS in 2019; his trot just gets bigger and bigger.”

HOYS preparation for the in sync pair has included a lot of hacking and plenty of variety:

“I never drill him in the school and keep it all fun for him,” Kimberley said.

Kimberley works for native show producer Katy Marriott-Payne who enjoyed three wins and a second place in the open mountain and moorland classes earlier in the week:

“I got the opportunity to ride Welsh section C winner Fencers Royal Addition in the championship in the International Arena,” said Kimberley.

Katy said: “She works really hard for me and it’s lovely to watch her have her own successes in the show ring.”

