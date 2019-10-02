HOYS 2019: Jo Bates and Grandeur scoop SEIB Racehorse 2 Riding Horse championship

The stunning grey gelding Grandeur got his centre line moment when he was crowned top of the 2019 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse (R2R) final on the first day of competition at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The 10-year-old, who is owned by Yvonne Jacques, was ridden as usual by his producer Jo Bates.

Grandeur was trained by Jeremy Noseda and won an impressive £591,223 in prize money during his career. He raced a total of 10 times on the flat.

His foray into showing has been a successful one and he has also been placed at HOYS as an open hack with Jo. The duo has previous placed third and eighth in the SEIB R2R final in 2017 and 2018 respectively before securing the top placing today.

Lizzie Harris and her own 12-year-old Lough Inch took second. The gelding was making his debut at the NEC but Lizzie herself took the runner up position in the SEIB R2R final last season with Wild West.

Lough Inch was formerly in training with Jonjo O’Neill for whom he ran under hurdles without success before he went into Point to Pointing and won a total of 19 starts.

Taking third was Qulinton ridden by Thea Geake. The 15-year-old ran 60 times in national hunt races and won eight times, earning over £90,000 in prize money.

The other placings were:

4th Mumford and Collette McGoldrick

5th Clonard Lad and Paul Langrick

6th Golden Bird and Richard Telford

7th Singing Hinnie and Katie Jerram Hunnable

8th Mr Ooosh and Lynn Russell

9th Desert Joe and Rebecca Court



For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. The full 2019 Horse of the Year Show report with all the action from the showing, showjumping and dressage classes will be in the 10 October issue. Catch up at horseandhound.co.uk during the week.

